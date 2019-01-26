Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia hosts drive-thru food distribution event

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Nearly 64 percent of people in Coastal Georgia struggle with food insecurity, which is why America's Second Harvest is filling bags of groceries to help.

Cars starting lining up well before the event started. Families in need didn't even have to get out of their car, just pop the trunk.

Volunteers inlcuding WSAV's very own Ben Katko loaded cars up with everything from milk to lettuce.

Second Harvest, Executive Director, Mary Jane Crouch said many of the families who use their resources often times are deciding whether to pay for heat or put food on the table.

"We are doing this giveaway the food giveaway so that we can make sure the people in our community that struggle and our at risk for hunger have acess to food so we've got a bunch of food a lot of volunteers that are helping today um we are just going to try to make a difference in families, seniors, idividuals lives," said Crouch.

If you'd like to help out families in need, Second Harvest, in partnership with the Savannah Police Department are looking for donations of peanut butter.

