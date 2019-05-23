Second Harvest bringing fresh produce to those in need

Volunteers found a way to give back this morning to people needing food in the coastal empire. America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia hosted a drive-thru food giveaway.

The event happened from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday morning. Dozens lined up in their cars outside the second harvest for free groceries.

It was first to come, first served for anyone needing some help with getting food. Organizers say food needs grow during summer months, mostly because families can’t depend on the stability of school lunches.

“We need to make sure that we are providing some food to help those parents, those families, those grandparents that are watching those children be able to get through without struggling too much,” said Mary Jane Crouch, Executive Director of Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.

During summer months they provide more than seven thousand meals a day. Second harvest starts their summer feeding program on June 3rd.

