ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) — The Hendrix Park precinct in Bryan County has a new look this election season.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger unveiled a brand new emergency mobile voting unit ahead of what’s expected to be an extremely busy day for the fastest growing county in the state of Georgia.

“This is for emergency voting. We’ll have 3 BMD’s here on Election Day, and it’s really just allowing us to process voters in this section of Bryan County,” said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “We’re just really grateful that we had this equipment and we could get the emergency equipment down with the emergency trailer so they could be voting this coming Tuesday.”

Bryan County officials tell WSAV that just under 2,000 people are registered to vote at this specific precinct. Of those 2,000, around 500 have already participated in early voting. Leaving nearly 1,500 eligible voters left to cast their ballots come Election Day.

“It’s fantastic honestly, it makes it easier for the people in this precinct. You don’t have to change locations and we wanna make sure that we have every opportunity for everyone to get to the polls, and this will make it easier,” explained Tom Hand, Bryan County Elections Board Chairman. “This is a big election, all of them are of course, but we’re just so happy that this has prevented us from having that speed bump that could cause a problem.”

According to Raffensperger, voter turnout in the state is already up 200% compared to 2018 and 2020.

With some people still concerned about election security, he insists that the equipment used inside the mobile voting facility is the same as every other precinct in Georgia.

“It’s the same equipment that is used in the election building, but you can see that building, you can’t walk into it, it’s been condemned,” Raffensperger said. “It’s really the same ballot marking device, same scanners, everything has been you know, we’ve done all the L&R testing so everyone knows we’ve checked the testing out, they know that it’s safe and secure.”

The Secretary of State’s mobile site at Hendrix Park will only be open on Election Day, Tuesday, May 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.