Search for suspect accused of tying up two women and striking them with a garden hoe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Long County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) asks for the public’s help locating a suspect accused of assaulting two women held against their will.

According to the LCSO, deputies responded to a 911 call from the Elim Community Friday evening.

LCSO says the 911 call claimed two adult women had been tied up and were assaulted by an adult male.

At the scene, deputies located the victims, interviewed them and witnesses.

Investigators say the women were struck multiple times in the face and head with a garden hoe and other objects.

Crews took the women to Liberty Regional Medical Center for serious facial and head injuries.

The LCSO obtained arrest warrants for Willie Joe Liddell on charges including aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

Liddell is a Black male, 6’1” tall, weighing approximately 175 pounds.

LCSO asks anyone with information about the whereabouts of Liddell to contact them at 912-545-2118, 911, or to their local law enforcement agency.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to: info@longcountyso.org