HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Every year they make the trek from their nesting site to the ocean, but with so many hazards on the way to their final destination, sea turtles are among the most endangered species.

“One in 100 make it to the Gulfstream which is a 70-mile swim,” explains Amber Kuehn, Director of Sea Turtle Patrol. “And a lot can happen on the way with birds and tides so we need to get them in the water.”

Sea turtle nesting season starts Sunday, May 1. The mother turtle will come out of the water, walk across the beach until she finds her spot, and lay about 120 eggs in a nest. She then will cover it up with the sand and head back to the ocean. The incubation period for the eggs is between 45 and 60 days.

The hatchlings then take two or even three days to get out of their shell and dig through the sand to the surface. That’s even before they have to make the trek across the beach to the ocean where predators, birds and distractions can stop their journey.

In the past 10 years, Hilton Head Island has seen the number of their sea turtle nests nearly double. Sea Turtle Patrol Director Amber Kuehn credits the Town and the information campaign for making a difference.

“We’ve got some QR codes we have all sorts of technology now that helps get the word out so I think visitors will start to use those things,” said Kuehn.

Kuehn wants to use something else to help get the word out, local hospitality workers.

“We don’t spend enough time with the visitors but the bartenders, the waitresses and the tour guides do so if we can give them the answers to the simple questions we get they can pass on the information,” explains Kuehn.

Sea Turtle Patrol held its first informational meeting on Monday to bring together the nearly 500 volunteer Turtle Trackers, the 20 members of the patrol and community members, including hospitality workers to help them understand what the turtle need, and what they mean to the area.

“Our island is based on a nature preserve ethic. If we don’t have that from our visitors it’s more stress on our residents to pick up the slack.”

An ordinance about lighting has been on the books for years but not enforced strictly. This year citations will be handed out to the folks who don’t follow the rules.

“Immediately when they hear ordinance they react negatively but it’s really just a huge help with hatchlings. We lost 120 hatchlings if your light is on. that’s huge.”

“The light fixtures have to be downward facing and shielded. they can be on past 10 p.m. but must be downward facing and shielded, if they are not they need to be off or it’s a violation,” explains Kuehn.

Those lights also need to be amber in color.

If you have lights on inside, Kuehn asks that you draw your shades, that way the turtles won’t be attracted by the lights.

If you use a flashlight on the beach, Kuehn recommends it be red. While it will still give off light, it won’t attract the hatchlings.

If you do come upon any of the nests don’t disturb them. And if the hatchlings are out, headed to the water, don’t try to lead them, stay behind them instead.

“No one really knows what would happen if they disappeared. We can’t predict that but I think that an animal that has been around for millions of years has definitely involved itself into our ecosystems and if we lose it we are going to lose the structure.”

Kuehn says folks can always learn more at their weekly sea turtle information sessions every Monday night from June through August.

The first nest of the season will be dedicated to longtime Town of Hilton Head employee Scott Liggett, who unexpectedly died in February of last year.

The Town has stepped up to help through Accomodations tax money as well. Not just with signage, but for the first time in her 25 years working with Sea Turtle Patrol, Kuehn will get paid a salary as well.

