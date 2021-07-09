Sea Pines Resort welcomes Clydesdale to stables

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Sea Pines Resort welcomed a new guest this week.

A 4-year-old Clydesdale named Woody is now residing at the resort’s Lawton Stables, located on Hilton Head.

The Clydesdale is a Scottish breed of draft horse, known for its large stature, springy stride and bell-bottom-like fur.

Sea Pines shared a video of Woody trotting around outside near some of the other horses at Lawton Stables.

The resort offers complimentary visits to its small animal farm, but reservations are needed for trail and pony rides. To learn more, visit seapines.com.