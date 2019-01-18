SCORE of the Lowcountry honors small businesses Video

Experienced business professionals giving small businesses a helping hand.

That's the basis of SCORE of the Lowcountry.

Current and former businesspeople team up with fledgling businesses to help them start, thrive and achieve their goals.

The best of the year were celebrated at an event at Lexus of the Lowcountry Friday night.

There the group named its finalists for Client of the Year. They are:

-- Ms. Denise Van Nostran who is Instructor of Massage Therapy for nearly 15 years at The College of the Lowcountry in Beaufort.

— Mr. Dennis Ittenbach, owner of H.O.P.E. Life. H.O.P.E. is an acronym for Helping Oncology Patients Enjoy Life and was a 20 year vision to provide a niche rehabilitation & wellness service with specialization to the largely underserved cancer patient population. Nationwide, the healthcare community offers tremendous education and prevention resources for treatment of cancer, but unfortunately, after cancer treatment is completed, the long-lasting physical effects of treatment are too often untreated and unrecognized. H.O.P.E. is the creation of that bridge by offering physical health related services with compassionate individuals who respect and empathize with Cancer “Thrivers” who are struggling with the long-term disabling effects caused by their battle with cancer

— Ms. Ashley Avery of Ashley Avery Design, LLC, dba Palmetto Cabinet Studio located in Bluffton. Ashley and her high-end kitchen cabinet design and installation business were recently highlighted at the recent THRIVE Conference. She’s an accomplished designer with a fierce attention to detail and utmost orientation on customer satisfaction. Her clients are the leading Lowcountry residential building contractors and interior designers working with the top of the luxury home market. Since taking the helm of the business, Ashley has grown annual sales to exceed $1M, and, as a result of that growth, created and filled a new position to now equal a total staff of three.Ashley represents and lives the best ideals regarding ownership and growth of small businesses here in the Lowcountry.

SCORE is a national agency serving more than 400 communities. The group is all volunteer, and offers free mentoring, workshops, events, templets and tools for all local businesspeople.

you can also Register for no- or low-cost business training. SCORE provides education on a variety of business topics including marketing, finance and accounting, management, and others. Get instruction from a local expert and connect with other business owners in the community.

If you would like to volunteer your time, looking to help, or make a donation, then just go to https://sclowcountry.score.org/

