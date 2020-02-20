Schools in Screven Co. closed Friday due to road conditions

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WSAV) – School has been canceled Friday for the Screven County School District.

According to the school district, dangerous road conditions are of concern.

Staff members will also be off on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Tattnall County Board of Education (BOE) is monitoring road conditions in its area to ensure school buses can transport students safely on Friday.

“If the condition of your roadway becomes impassable, please plan to meet the bus at the nearest safe location, which is usually the paved road closest to your home,” the BOE said.

As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, school in Tattnall County is expected to take place as usual on Friday.

