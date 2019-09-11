Schools announce Hurricane Dorian make up days

Local school districts have announced make up days for students and faculty after closing for Hurricane Dorian last week.

Liberty County School System

  • October 10: Make up day for staff and students
  • October 11: Make up day for staff and students

Bryan County Schools

  • No make up days will be required of staff or students.

Bulloch County Schools

  • November 25: Make up day for staff and students
  • November 26: Make up day for staff and students

Jasper County School District

  • December 20: Make up day for staff and students
  • January 17: Make up day for staff and students
  • February 17: Make up day for staff and students

Chatham County and Beaufort County schools have not announced any make up dates yet.

