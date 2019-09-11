Schools announce Hurricane Dorian make up days

Local school districts have announced make up days for students and faculty after closing for Hurricane Dorian last week.
Liberty County School System
- October 10: Make up day for staff and students
- October 11: Make up day for staff and students
Bryan County Schools
- No make up days will be required of staff or students.
Bulloch County Schools
- November 25: Make up day for staff and students
- November 26: Make up day for staff and students
Jasper County School District
- December 20: Make up day for staff and students
- January 17: Make up day for staff and students
- February 17: Make up day for staff and students
Chatham County and Beaufort County schools have not announced any make up dates yet.
