Schools announce Hurricane Dorian make up days

Local school districts have announced make up days for students and faculty after closing for Hurricane Dorian last week.

Liberty County School System

October 10: Make up day for staff and students

October 11: Make up day for staff and students

Bryan County Schools

No make up days will be required of staff or students.

Bulloch County Schools

November 25: Make up day for staff and students

November 26: Make up day for staff and students

Jasper County School District

December 20: Make up day for staff and students

January 17: Make up day for staff and students

February 17: Make up day for staff and students

Chatham County and Beaufort County schools have not announced any make up dates yet.

News 3 will keep you updated.