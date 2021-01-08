Beaufort Co. school board asking for faster vaccine access for teachers

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County School District is joining forces with South Carolina state lawmakers to allow teachers quicker access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The school board unanimously approved sending a letter in conjunction with State Senator Tom Davis asking health officials to speed up the vaccination process for educators.

School board member Dr. Rachel Wisnefski and Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez offered up the proposal for a vote at the latest meeting.

Wisnefski says it was only after she listened to Davis’s latest conference call with local leaders on the issue that she realized something needed to be done.

“We know that the teachers are in the classrooms now face to face in Beaufort County and want to feel safe,” said Wisnefski. “And those that want to get the vaccine are able to do so in a timely manner. So making sure we can get them back face to face and making sure our teachers are comfortable doing that. We will do anything we can to speed that along.”

The letter will go to Gov. Henry McMaster, state representatives and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control next week.