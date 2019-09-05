School plans for Coastal Empire, Lowcountry after Dorian

1  of  2
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Now that Hurricane Dorian has passed the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, some schools are resuming normal operations while others will remain closed until next week.

News 3 has compiled a complete list of local schools, colleges and some daycares. Take a look at the list below:

  • Appling County Schools will be open for students and staff on Friday.
  • The Bacon County School District will continue to operate as normal, as it has all week.
  • Beaufort County School District schools will remain closed on Friday. This includes extracurricular and athletic events.
  • Benedictine Military School will remain closed through Friday.
  • Bethesda Academy will be closed on Friday. Email to come this weekend with updates for rescheduled school events.
  • Bulloch County Schools open on normal schedule Friday; sports and after school activities to resume as well. Missed days to be made up on Nov. 25 and 26.
  • Calvary Day School closing extended through Friday.
  • Candler County Schools will continue to operate as normal, as they have all week.
  • Chatham County Catholic schools closed through Friday: Blessed Sacrament School, St. James School and St. Peter the Apostle School.
  • East Georgia State College in Statesboro will remain closed through Friday.
  • Effingham County schools will be back in session on Friday.
  • Georgia Southern campuses (Armstrong, Liberty Statesboro) closed through Friday. Business operations will resume regular hours Friday.
  • Georgia Tech-Savannah closed through Friday.
  • Glynn County Schools to resume regular schedule on Friday.
  • Hampton School District 1 and 2 will resume a regular schedule on Friday.
  • Jasper County School District closed through Friday.
  • Jeff Davis County Schools will continue to operate as normal, as they have all week.
  • John Paul II Catholic School will be closed until further notice.
  • Lady Bamford Child Care Center will reopen on Monday.
  • Liberty County Schools will remain closed through Friday; includes athletic and after school activities. Plan to report back on Monday unless otherwise notified.
  • Long County Schools will be open on Friday.
  • McIntosh County School System closed through Friday.
  • Memorial Day School and Memorial Daycare will remain closed through Friday.
  • Montgomery County Schools remains in normal operations.
  • Ogeechee Technical College will resume operations on Monday.
  • Polaris Tech Charter School closed on Friday; plans to reopen Monday.
  • Saint Leo University’s Savannah Education Center will be back open at its regular time on Friday.
  • Sanctuary Child Learning & Development Center will reopen Friday.
  • Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools remain closed through Friday. All weekend events have been canceled.
  • Savannah College of Art and Design has postponed fall orientation and move-in until at least Monday. Start of fall quarter classes will be delayed until at least Wednesday. Further information to be released Friday.
  • Savannah State University will remain closed Friday.
  • Savannah Technical College will remain closed through Friday. Regularly scheduled Saturday classes will resume on Sept. 7.
  • Screven County School System will be back in session on Friday.
  • South University Savannah closed through Friday.
  • St. Andrew’s will be closed Friday due to power outages.
  • St. Vincent’s Academy closed through Friday.
  • Tattnall County School System will resume as normal on Friday.
  • Technical College of the Lowcountry closed through Friday. Normal operations and class schedules will resume starting Monday.
  • Thomas Heyward Academy will be closed through Friday. This includes daycare and athletics.
  • Toombs County remains in normal operations.
  • University of South Carolina Beaufort’s face-to-face classes are canceled until further notice. Online classes continue.
  • Wesley Community Centers of Savannah, Inc. will reopen Monday.
  • Wayne County Schools will resume normal operations on Friday.

