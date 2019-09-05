School plans for Coastal Empire, Lowcountry after Dorian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Now that Hurricane Dorian has passed the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, some schools are resuming normal operations while others will remain closed until next week.
News 3 has compiled a complete list of local schools, colleges and some daycares. Take a look at the list below:
- Appling County Schools will be open for students and staff on Friday.
- The Bacon County School District will continue to operate as normal, as it has all week.
- Beaufort County School District schools will remain closed on Friday. This includes extracurricular and athletic events.
- Benedictine Military School will remain closed through Friday.
- Bethesda Academy will be closed on Friday. Email to come this weekend with updates for rescheduled school events.
- Bulloch County Schools open on normal schedule Friday; sports and after school activities to resume as well. Missed days to be made up on Nov. 25 and 26.
- Calvary Day School closing extended through Friday.
- Candler County Schools will continue to operate as normal, as they have all week.
- Chatham County Catholic schools closed through Friday: Blessed Sacrament School, St. James School and St. Peter the Apostle School.
- East Georgia State College in Statesboro will remain closed through Friday.
- Effingham County schools will be back in session on Friday.
- Georgia Southern campuses (Armstrong, Liberty Statesboro) closed through Friday. Business operations will resume regular hours Friday.
- Georgia Tech-Savannah closed through Friday.
- Glynn County Schools to resume regular schedule on Friday.
- Hampton School District 1 and 2 will resume a regular schedule on Friday.
- Jasper County School District closed through Friday.
- Jeff Davis County Schools will continue to operate as normal, as they have all week.
- John Paul II Catholic School will be closed until further notice.
- Lady Bamford Child Care Center will reopen on Monday.
- Liberty County Schools will remain closed through Friday; includes athletic and after school activities. Plan to report back on Monday unless otherwise notified.
- Long County Schools will be open on Friday.
- McIntosh County School System closed through Friday.
- Memorial Day School and Memorial Daycare will remain closed through Friday.
- Montgomery County Schools remains in normal operations.
- Ogeechee Technical College will resume operations on Monday.
- Polaris Tech Charter School closed on Friday; plans to reopen Monday.
- Saint Leo University’s Savannah Education Center will be back open at its regular time on Friday.
- Sanctuary Child Learning & Development Center will reopen Friday.
- Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools remain closed through Friday. All weekend events have been canceled.
- Savannah College of Art and Design has postponed fall orientation and move-in until at least Monday. Start of fall quarter classes will be delayed until at least Wednesday. Further information to be released Friday.
- Savannah State University will remain closed Friday.
- Savannah Technical College will remain closed through Friday. Regularly scheduled Saturday classes will resume on Sept. 7.
- Screven County School System will be back in session on Friday.
- South University Savannah closed through Friday.
- St. Andrew’s will be closed Friday due to power outages.
- St. Vincent’s Academy closed through Friday.
- Tattnall County School System will resume as normal on Friday.
- Technical College of the Lowcountry closed through Friday. Normal operations and class schedules will resume starting Monday.
- Thomas Heyward Academy will be closed through Friday. This includes daycare and athletics.
- Toombs County remains in normal operations.
- University of South Carolina Beaufort’s face-to-face classes are canceled until further notice. Online classes continue.
- Wesley Community Centers of Savannah, Inc. will reopen Monday.
- Wayne County Schools will resume normal operations on Friday.