SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High School’s business program has received industry certification from the Georgia Department of Education.

A program that is recognized as industry certified, has received a “stamp of excellence”, which represents the apex of program quality. This is the first program at the school to earn that distinction.

Industry certified programs offer outstanding opportunities to students and help to increase their qualifications toward successful employment. Programs are typically certified for a period of five years.

Congratulations to Savannah High School for a wonderful achievement!