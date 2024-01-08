SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With strong weather projected to be coming through the area, some school districts have begun canceling school.

Appling County Schools announced they will cancel classes and all after-school activities for Tuesday, Jan. 9. This announcement comes following a discussion between the school system, county employees and the EMA director about the current projected weather forecast. The school district has said that the decision for Wednesday classes will be posted on the district’s Facebook page.

The Beaufort County School District announced that it will be going to E-Learning on Tuesday (assuming electrical and internet utilities are functioning) as district buildings will be closed.

Long County Schools and administrative offices will be closed, and after-school activities have been canceled. Tuesday evening’s regular meeting of the Long County Board of Education will be postponed to a later date. A new date for the BOE meeting will be announced later this week.

At this time, Long County plans for schools and offices to open and resume normal schedules on Wednesday.

John Paul II Catholic School will also be closed on Tuesday and will instead hold a virtual day.

The Tybee Island Maritime Academy will close and shift to a remote learning model for the day.

These closures come following reports that a storm system will sweep through the Southeast Monday and Tuesday, bringing with it a widespread stretch of severe weather from Texas to the coast of North Carolina. For residents of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, the risk for any severe storms will be Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening.

The main focus in the area will be intense winds and how long they last. With winds up to 20-40 mph and gusts up to 40-50 mph after sunrise and lasting all day. This will bring with it the possibility of downed trees, power lines and power outages. Winds will be even stronger in severe storms with gusts of 60 mph or greater as the line of rain pushes eastward.

Rain totals up to 1-2″ will be possible. While flooding is not a major concern for tomorrow, heavy rain will make tomorrow evening’s commute dangerous. Large puddles and water in low-lying areas are possible.