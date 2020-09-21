School bus crash sends two to the hospital, no students on bus

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Liberty County first responders say a Monday morning crash involving a school bus and a car  sent 2 people to the hospital.  

According to the Liberty County Fire Service, the crash happened aroun 8:40 a.m. on the 200 block of Bill Carter Road. The crash involved a Liberty County School Bus and a Kia Soul.

Crews had to extract the driver of the Kia. The driver was flown by helicopter to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah. 

Officials say the Kia driver was alert and conscious at the scene.

Crews  transported the bus driver to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville. The driver’s condition is unknown.

 There were no students on the bus.

