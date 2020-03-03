School board: Toombs Co. student dies in auto accident, another flown to hospital

LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) – A Toombs County student has died and another was flown to a Savannah hospital following a crash Tuesday, according to the board of education.

“We ask that you pray for the family of our student whose precious life was taken, as well as for the student who was transported and their family,” the Toombs County Board of Education posted online.

The students have not been identified at this time.

The school board did mention that Toombs County High School would have counselors and pastors available to students and staff if needed.

“We ask that you respect the privacy of these families and we appreciate your continued prayers and support during this difficult time,” the Toombs County Board of Education said.