SCDNR divers recover body of missing boater on Savannah River

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The body of a missing boater was recovered Wednesday afternoon on the Savannah River in Hampton County.

The Ridgeland man was reported missing earlier this week, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). Family members said he was out on a fishing trip.

SCDNR began searching Tuesday afternoon and located the man’s boat within hours. Officials say it was found at the back of a remote lake off of the river, where he was known to fish.

Divers were called to the area and began searching around the boat. Eventually, with the help of radar technology, the dive team located the man’s body.

SCDNR continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the boater’s death. Officials say he was not wearing a life preserver, which could have been a contributing factor.

Meanwhile, the Hampton County Coroner’s Office is investigating the man’s cause of death. His identity has not been released at this time.