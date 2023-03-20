RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A Ridgeland Correctional Institution inmate has died of what’s believed to be an overdose, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC).

Officials said 32-year-old Joel Witman was taken to the hospital on Sunday after being treated by medical staff. Witman was given two doses of Narcan and underwent CPR at the prison.

He died at the local hospital early Monday, SCDC said.

An autopsy will be performed to confirm the cause of death. The SCDC Inspector General’s office is investigating the case.