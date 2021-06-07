SCCPSS offers virtual option through e-learning academy, applications open

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) is now accepting applications for the district’s e-learning academy.

The Savannah-Chatham E-Learning Academy (SCELA) first launched last year as an option for families who wanted students to learn fully online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though SCCPSS is planning to return to in-person learning, five days a week starting Aug. 4, SCELA will remain an option for students in grades 2 through 11. Pre-K and kindergarten classes will not be offered at the e-learning academy.

SCELA offers full-time enrollment, or in addition to in-person learning, students can take online classes for specific coursework and enrichment programs.

Applications will be accepted through June 18 on the SCELA website. Officials say current students do not need to be registered again.

SCCPSS says upon registration, students who wish to remain in a virtual learning environment will transfer from their current school and will be enrolled in SCELA as space is available.