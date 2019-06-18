SCCPSS to host Transportation Job Fair Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah- Chatham County Public School System is hosting a Transportation Job Fair on Wednesday, June 19.
The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the district’s transportation facility located at 10 Interchange Court.
There are open positions for bus drivers, bus driver interns and bus monitors. Interviews will not take place the day of the job fair.
No experience is required to be hired, and the district will provide paid training. Candidates must have a valid Georgia Driver’s License.