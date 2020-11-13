SCCPSS to continue phase 3 of hybrid learning model for next semester

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham County Board of Public Education met Friday morning to discuss plans for the second semester.

In a 6 to 3 vote, the board chose to continue with the current phase 3 hybrid-expanded learning model. This means that all staff, except those with medical conditions, will be required to return to classrooms beginning January 4.

Students on the waitlist will return for in-person learning based on the return of the teachers. Any other students requesting in-person learning will be considered based on the capacity limit of their school.

The board will send out a survey within the next five days for parents to fill out. It will gather information from those who wish to return to the classroom or stay virtual.

Fully virtual learning is still an option for families for the remainder of the school year.