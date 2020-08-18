SCCPSS to begin virtual meal delivery service this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System will begin virtual meal delivery service this week.

SCCPSS School Food and Nutrition has received several waivers to provide students with access to meals during remote learning. SCCPSS says it will partner with the district’s transportation department to deliver meals to families safely and efficiently.

Meals will be delivered at designated bus stops at designated times. Students must have pre-paid for school lunch through the myschoolbucks.com application before being served at the designated stops. The locations and times for meal services will be posted weekly to sccpss.com.

SCCPSS is reminding families that breakfast is at no cost to all students, but unlike the delivery in the spring, lunch will be served to students using their meal eligibility status (free, reduced or paid).

Students will need to know their ID number or have an ID card in order to be identified as a SCCPSS student to receive the meals.

Parents are encouraged to use the online system www.MySchoolBucks.com to place money on their student’s account. No cash will be collected at the bus stops.

Parents can pick up meals at the stops and will have to supply some form of identification to prove that their student is a SCCPSS student.

SCCPSS says families who receive free or reduced lunch must reapply each year to maintain their recipient status. Prior year meal status will expire on Sept. 30, 2020. Applications are available at the Application Center located at 3609 Hopkins Street by appointment @ 912-395-1066.

Both online and paper applications are available in English and Spanish.

There is also a meal application drop box located at the site if the desire is to drop off the paper application afterhours.

The district strongly encourage parents to apply online by going to myschoolapps.com. The link is available on the district’s School Nutrition page at sccpss.com under the Family and Students tab.

SCCPSS says there will be no change to meal prices this year:

Breakfast at no cost to all students

Full Price Lunch in Grades K-12 – $3.00

Reduced Price – $.40

Menus will be posted on the district’s website.

Anyone with questions can call 912-395-5548 to learn more.