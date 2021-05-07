SCCPSS teacher among finalists for 2022 Georgia Teacher of the Year

Cherie Dennis at the annual Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools Teacher of the Year Gala (courtesy of SCCPSS)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia’s State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced the 10 finalists for 2022 Georgia Teacher of the Year. Among the finalists, a Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) teacher.

Cherie Bonder Dennis, an ESOL Teacher for Hesse K-8 School joins the shortlist for a chance at being named the state’s top educator for the year.

Dennis was recognized as SCCPSS’ 2021-2022 District Teacher of the Year.

Dennis is currently in her eleventh year of teaching.

She is a graduate of Georgetown University, Stanford University, Armstrong Atlantic State University, and Mercer University.

According to the Georgia Department of Education (GDOE), the finalists were chosen from a pool of applicants all previously selected as their school district’s Teacher of the Year.

The applications were read by a panel of judges that included teachers, past Georgia Teacher of the Year winners, administrators, community leaders and others.

The finalists were chosen based on the strength of their essay responses.

GDOE says the Georgia Teacher of the Year program was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this year’s finalists were selected from the original 2021 group (those initially slated to be recognized in May 2020).

GDOE says this ensured that the group would not miss the opportunity to be recognized by the statewide program.

See the full list of finalists below:

2022 Georgia Teacher of the Year Finalists (in alphabetical order by last name)