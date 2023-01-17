SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — SCCPSS superintendent Dr. Ann Levett will be retiring this year after 10 years of service to the school system.

The school says the decision was thought about for several years but was put on hold due to the challenges SCCPSS faced.

Among those challenges, the COVID-19 pandemic and a series of hoax calls across the country including one threatening gun violence against Savannah High School in 2022.

Dr. Levett was hired as Chief of Academic Affairs for SCCPSS in 2013, and sworn in as Superintendent in 2017.

SCCPSS said that she has helped “staff and families navigate unexpected disruptions, including numerous weather events and a global pandemic, all while working to raise the level of excellence found throughout our school district.”

Dr. Levett’s retirement will be effective June 30, 2023.