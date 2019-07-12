SCCPSS summer registration sessions set for Saturday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Two registration events for new students and students who have moved in Chatham County is set for Saturday.

Parents can register their children on Saturday June 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. either at the SASSC Center at 400 East Broad Street or at the Southwest Chatham Branch of Live Oak Public Libraries.

Families may register online only if they are new to the district. Those who register online are still encouraged to attend summer registration.

SCCPSS students who attend a school in a zone where they live, but the address is not where their parent or legal guardian lives, are required to present proof of address documentation every year to ensure continued eligibility to attend an out of zone school.

Required registration documents:

The Residency Affidavit Form, which must be signed and notarized by the parent/legal guardian and the residence owner at the SASSC Center at 400 East Broad Street. One affidavit per school is required. The residence owner must provide one of the following items in the name of the residence owner:

A current mortgage statement

A current utility bill (gas, water or electric)

A current lease or rental agreement (county, state or federal)

Current governmental agency mail (county, state or federal)

Note that “current” is defined as within the previous 30 days. Cable or telephone bills are not acceptable. These summer registration events do not include students who attend a school outside of their attendance zone due to Choice Program Participation.