SCCPSS sees lowest COVID totals in 8th week of school

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) reported its lowest COVID-19 totals in its eighth week of school.

In new data released Tuesday, the district reported 116 students and 23 staff members positive, accounting for less than 1% of each population.

There are 1,115 students in quarantine — or 3.10%. Fifty staffers, less than 1%, are isolated as well.

SCCPSS saw its highest totals in the fourth week back to school. Cases have continuously decreased since then, reflecting trends in local COVID infections.

Weekly COVID-19 reports for the district to date:

Week 1: 233 students and 37 staffers

Week 2: 352 students and 44 staffers

Week 3: 437 students and 76 staffers

Week 4: 477 students and 83 staffers

Week 5: 360 students and 72 staffers

Week 6: 219 students and 38 staffers

Week 7: 154 students and 29 staffers

Week 8: 116 student and 23 staffers

The full report for Week 8:

SCCPSS recently canceled two high school football games involving four local schools due to positive cases.

Among the teams was Groves High School, which reported the highest total in SCCPSS of positive cases and quarantines among students — eight and 150, respectively.

Islands High School saw the second-highest totals in the district, with seven students positive and 124 in quarantine.

SCCPSS requires masks in any district facilities and on buses. They’re optional for outside activities and indoor athletic practices and extracurricular activities.

Meanwhile, the district is providing incentives to boost vaccinations among employees. Full-time and part-time employees are eligible for $500 if fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the state health department, Chatham County remains at 49% fully vaccinated overall.