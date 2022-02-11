SCCPSS schools see big decrease in COVID-19 cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — During the height of the omicron surge, multiple Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools went remote temporarily due to COVID-19 outbreaks among students and staff.

Now, over the past few weeks the district has a downward trend in COVID-19 cases.

SCCPSS experienced a more than 70% decrease of covid-19 cases among students and a 60% decrease of cases in staff the week of February 4th.

Local health experts say the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s masking and COVID policies led to this downward trend.

“Masking has significantly decreased both the spread of coronavirus and other school-based infections,” said Dr. Ben Spitalnick, a pediatrician at the Pediatric Associations of Savannah.

Wednesday, Governor Brian Kemp (R) announced plans to push for legislation that lets parents decide whether to send their kids to school in masks, giving children’s guardians the final say rather than the school district.

However, health experts say having COVID safety measures in the classroom has been important, particularly during this recent surge.

“The omicron infection did affect children more than any other variant, both in the severity of disease and the level of disease,” Dr. Spitalnick said.

As of now, the CDC is continuing to recommend universal masking in schools.

As Chatham County sees cases trend downward, local health experts say it’s important to continue monitoring transmission rates when making decisions on masking, moving forward.

“Masks did help in a lot of cases with this variant, and we do appreciate that as viral loads go down, as transmission goes down, masks should at some point come off. But at the same time, they were a very important tool for protecting children at a very vulnerable time. So, we don’t want masks to be taken off the table to never be used again,” said Dr. Spitalnick.

For the third week in a row, SCCPSS has not had any school closures.