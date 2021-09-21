SCCPSS says 154 students infected with COVID, nearly 1,200 in quarantine in week 7

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As COVID infections slowly decline in Chatham County so do cases among students. The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) says 154 students contracted the coronavirus and 1,173 are quarantined in its seventh week back to school.

That means less than 1% of all students tested positive for COVID-19 and just over 3% are quarantined. Twenty-nine staff were also infected and 61 are quarantined.

Listed below are the total infections in each week’s report.

Week 1: 233 students and 37 staffers

Week 2: 352 students and 44 staffers

Week 3: 437 students and 76 staffers

Week 4: 477 students and 83 staffers

Week 5: 360 students and 72 staffers

Week 6: 219 students and 38 staffers

The full report is listed below.

The Coastal Health District reported 73 new daily infections on Monday, dropping the 7-day average of cases to 113. The county has now seen more than 36,000 total cases and 533 deaths since the start of the global pandemic.

Image provided by the Coastal Health District.

The community transmission, which accounts for the number of cases per 100,00 residents has also seen a similar downward trend, reporting 687 on Monday. That’s a steep drop from earlier on Sept. 3 when that number was 1301.

On Monday, the U.S. surpassed 675,000 total deaths due to the novel coronavirus.