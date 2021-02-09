SCCPSS: Return to in-person hybrid learning starts next week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System will begin reopening in-person hybrid learning to some students starting next week.

In an email to parents and guardians, SCCPSS announced students identified as Least Independent Learners will return on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

All other students who selected in-person instruction for the second semester back in December will return to their assigned cohort starting Monday, Feb. 22.

Families of Least Independent Learners will be contacted with information on their student’s schedule. SCCPSS has posted second semester schedules for the in-person cohorts on their website:

The district asks families who with to move to the in-person option to contact their child’s school. It could take up to three days for a response.