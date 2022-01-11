SCCPSS reports 678 new COVID cases, more than 2,700 students in quarantine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As COVID infections surge across the country, a similar surge is being felt in local schools. The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) says 678 students contracted COVID-19 and 2,718 are quarantined in its 20th week back to school.

With the addition of the area’s five charter schools, those numbers rise to 728 and 2,859 respectively.

That means 2% of all students tested positive for COVID-19 and nearly 8% are quarantined. SCCPSS also reported 340 staff members got infected and 235 are quarantined. Jenkins High School reported the most COVID-positive students with 54 and 64 are in quarantined.

For a full breakdown of all COVID-19 statistics week by week, click or tap here.

Three area high schools — Beach, Johnson and Islands High School — shifted to virtual learning this week because too many staff members were out with COVID. Currently, the district estimates that over 85% of its staff is fully vaccinated.

The district says it’s committed to staying open, but things may change if COVID infections continue to rise and worsen.

“As a school district, we are committed to holding in-person learning five days a week,” says Kurt Hetager, Chief Public Affairs and Administrative Services Officer at SCCPSS. “We do recognize that there is the potential and the likelihood for pandemic pivots to a virtual setting so we want all of our parents and families to know that there is the potential in any given week.”

The Coastal Health District reported 591 new daily cases on Monday, raising the 7-day average of cases to an all-time high of 567. The county has now seen more than 46,400 total cases and 687 deaths since the start of the global pandemic.

The community transmission, which accounts for the number of cases per 100,00 residents has also seen a huge increase, reporting another all-time high at 2212 Monday.

On Monday, the U.S. surpassed 839,000 total deaths due to the novel coronavirus, according to the New York Times.