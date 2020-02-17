SCCPSS pre-K lottery applications available Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Applications for the pre-K program lottery in Chatham County will be available starting Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) runs a lottery each year for the limited number of pre-K classes, which are funded by the Georgia Lottery.

Applications will be available on paper and online through Friday, Feb. 28.

According to SCCPSS, “an independent, computerized lottery process” will take place on Wednesday, April 8 and parents will be notified of their child’s placement or waitlist status by email.

The pre-K program provides services to children who are 4 years old on or before September 1, 2020, and residing in Chatham County. Children age 5 who have not previously attended the pre-K program and who have developmental delays that impact their readiness for school may also enroll at their parents’ request.

Online applications and more information can be found here and paper applications can be found at the pre-K school sites as well as at the front reception desk at the Chatham County Board of Education building on 208 Bull Street.

For additional information, call 912-395-1330 or email amanda.drought@sccpss.com.