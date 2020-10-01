SCCPSS parents frustrated with lack of information for hybrid learning option

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Megan Anderson is, to put it mildly, frustrated with the rollout of Savannah Chatham-County Public School’s hybrid learning option, scheduled for Monday.

She says she’d feel better if she knew what to expect.

“My second grader could potentially go to school on Monday, and we don’t even know what time that would be, and we don’t know what teacher she would have,” Anderson said.

Interim Associate Superintendent of Kindergarten and Elementary Schools Kaye Aikens says students will be divided into groups A and B, which will determine when they return to the classroom.

She says the A means that person will be returning to the classroom on Monday and Tuesday, and virtual on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“And then B is vice versa,” said Aikens.

She also says individual schools have just now started notifying parents about which group their child will be in. That’s because some schools have more teachers returning than others.

“That’s a caveat that came in that really made it kind of complicated because teachers had that choice,” Aikens added.

According to a district spokesperson, about 900 teachers opted to come back, but around 1,500 will stick with virtual lessons. Some students have been placed on waitlists for hybrid learning because there aren’t enough teachers returning to the classroom at their school.

Parents like Anderson say all of the unknowns aren’t fair to them or their kids.

“I guess my biggest frustration is that this plan was not already planned,” she said.