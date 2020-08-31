SCCPSS offering virtual evening classes for K-5 students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – To help accommodate families with certain scheduling needs, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is offering an evening program for younger students.

The TWILIGHT program will be available to students in kindergarten through fifth grade on weekdays from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Instruction is set to start on Monday, Sept. 21.

Students can either dual-enroll in the program and their schools, or elect to participate only in the TWILIGHT option. However, a student may not be taught by a teacher from their home school during the evening session.

Not only is the program available for those with scheduling concerns, but students in need of additional support.

According to SCCPSS, all TWILIGHT curriculum is aligned to the Georgia Standards of Excellence based on grade level. Instruction will include English, Language Arts, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Fine Arts, Health and P.E.

The same instructional resources used during the day will be used for the TWILIGHT option, district officials say.

When the virtual learning period ends (a date has not yet been announced), students may transition back to their home schools for face-to-face instruction or elect to stay with TWILIGHT.

“The TWILIGHT option is a district approach where students and teachers will be from a variety of schools,” a statement from SCCPSS reads. “Due to this unique approach, a variation of scheduling models could occur such as multi-grade classes. Additionally, larger class sizes might also occur.”

Sample schedule

Monday/Wednesday:

4:30 pm – 5:15 pm – Special (Art/ Music)

5:20 pm – 6:05 pm – ELA

6:10 pm – 6:55 pm – Social Studies

7:00 pm – 7:30 pm – Independent Learning

Tuesday/Thursday:

4:30 pm – 5:15 pm – Special (PE)

5:20 pm – 6:05 pm – Math

6:10 pm – 6:55 pm – Science

7:00 pm – 7:30 pm – Independent Learning

Fridays:

4:30 pm – 6 pm

Reserved for additional services, small groups, intervention and enrichment activities

Up to 30 minutes of independent work will be assigned and can be completed prior to the TWILIGHT instructional sessions.

Registration

Families interested in registering for the Virtual K-5 TWILIGHT program can follow this link or use the QR Code provided.

The application will be available until midnight on Sept. 8.

SCCPSS says parents will be notified of acceptance.