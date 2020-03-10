SCCPSS addresses rumor: No confirmed cases of coronavirus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) issued a statement late Tuesday afternoon to confirm that there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at its schools.

SCCPSS said district officials have been made aware of social media rumors about a Myers Middle School teacher who contracted the disease.

“District staff are looking into the matter, but at this time, we have no information to support this rumor as credible,” the school system stated.

The middle school — and all other SCCPSS schools — will remain open and on normal operating schedules.

“Please know that we take the safety and security of our staff and students very seriously and are adhering to all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the Chatham County Health Department to prevent the spread of the virus,” SCCPSS said.

Meanwhile, up in the Atlanta-area, Fulton County Schools will be closed again on Wednesday to students and teachers.

On Monday, officials said a teacher who works at Bear Creek Middle School in Fairburn and Woodland Middle School in East Point had tested positive for COVID-19.

Fulton County Schools, with the exception of Bear Creek and Woodland middle schools, will reopen to all students and staff on Thursday.

