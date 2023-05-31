SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education announced on Wednesday that Dr. Denise Watts was selected as the sole finalist for the district’s superintendent position.

This comes after a national search with nearly 50 completed applications and multiple rounds of interviews.

“The Board is confident that Dr. Watts is the right leader to build upon and accelerate the progress made under retiring Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett,” the release said.

According to a release from the district, Dr. Watts has had a robust career including being named the 2008 National Association of Secondary School Principals North Carolina Principal of the Year, Chief of District Support at the University of Virginia, and most recently serving as Chief of Schools for the Houston Independent School District.

“Dr. Watts has consistently used a data-driven approach to increase student achievement while also focusing on building effective relationships with students, staff, peers, and the community. Her passion for ensuring that all students are successful and can lead choice-filled lives, regardless of their circumstances, while also ensuring that teachers and staff have the support they need, aligns with the School Board’s vision to ensure that all students are prepared to be successful and productive citizens and mission to ignite and foster lifelong learning at the highest levels for all.”

The Board is planning a public meeting to vote on the selection of Dr. Watts at a later date in June. If selected, Dr. Watts will assume the role of superintendent this summer.