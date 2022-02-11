SCCPSS names its 2023 Teacher of the Year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) named its Teacher of the Year Friday night.

SCCPSS named Elizabeth Whalen of Charles Ellis Montessori Academy as its 2023 Teacher of the Year during the gala. The school system also honored 55 other teachers from various schools in the district.

Wallen will act as the ambassador and visit local schools throughout the year. She will also act as the district representative for the Georgia State Teacher of the Year program, SCCPSS said.

In 2006, Whalen graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Armstrong Atlantic State University. She began teaching at a public school and transferred to Charles Ellies the next year where she’s been teaching for 16 years.