SCCPSS: Millage rate for Chatham County Homeowners will not increase

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The millage rate for School Board taxes in Chatham County is set to remain the same as the previous year.

“We have no mil increase in our mileage rate it is 18.88, which is the same millage rate we had last year,” said Paige Cooley, Budget Director for SCCPSS.

An executive board meeting for Savannah Chatham County Public Schools kicked off Wednesday with two important topics at the helm, one of them being mileage rates.

The rate impacts every homeowner in Chatham County because it affects the property taxes we pay.

“The only way that we have an increase is if your property was assessed for a higher value this year by the Board of Assessors Office than you would pay more on the percentage that was greater.If your property is assessed at the same amount this year as last year, you will not pay any more to the school board tax,” said Cooley.

The district was required by Georgia Law to advertise the mileage rate recommendation but the biggest take away for Chatham County Homeowners is this:

There is no increase.

“The biggest thing that happened this year was we were able to give all teachers and certification staff a three thousand dollar raise this year, which was proposed by the governor. We were able to meet that obligation as well as give all classified staff a 2 percent cost of living increase,” said Cooley.

The new balanced budget with those pay increases takes place July first.