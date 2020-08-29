SCCPSS meal delivery to move to 3 day a week model

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The SCCPSS Virtual Learning Meal Delivery Plan is set to move to a three day a week delivery model on Monday for all routes.

Deliveries will be on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week.

​​​​​​​Visit this link at SCCPSS.com for a complete list of meal delivery locations and times.

SCCPSS says families should simply look for the route departing from the school closest to them to find their nearest stop and time. It is important to note that the closest school may not be the one the student attends.

Breakfast is at no cost to all SCCPSS students, but unlike the delivery in the spring, lunch will be served to students using their meal eligibility status, i.e. free, reduced, or paid. Students will need to know their ID# or have an ID card in order to be ident​​ified as a SCCPSS student to receive the meals.

Students must have pre-paid for school lunch through the MySchoolBucks application found on the district website before being served at the designated stops.

For any questions or concerns about Meal Stops, families are asked to call the District’s Transportation Line at 912-395-5591.​