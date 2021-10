CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – SCCPSS Campus Police are helping launch a new safety initiative to kick of National Walk to School Day.

The program is called “Walking School Bus” and allows school staff to accompany groups of students who walk to school.

Designated staff meet students at certain stops along two different routes and walk them to and from school.

Currently, the district has two routes in place along Spring Lakes Drive and Benton Boulevard.

See map below for details.