SCCPSS increases security at three high schools as they investigate rumored social media threat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) says they are aware of a threatening message circulating on social media regarding two local high schools.

The social media alleged threat mentions the schools as “IHS” and JHS.”

SCCPS says they are not able to verify the credibility of the threat at this time.

SCCPSS says in precaution of the alleged threat they have increased security presence at three schools; Islands High School, Jenkins High School and Johnson High School.

Student movement will also be restricted throughout the day on Wednesday.

Read the official statement from SCCPSS below: