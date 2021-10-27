SCCPSS increases security at three high schools as they investigate rumored social media threat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) says they are aware of a threatening message circulating on social media regarding two local high schools.
The social media alleged threat mentions the schools as “IHS” and JHS.”
SCCPS says they are not able to verify the credibility of the threat at this time.
SCCPSS says in precaution of the alleged threat they have increased security presence at three schools; Islands High School, Jenkins High School and Johnson High School.
Student movement will also be restricted throughout the day on Wednesday.
Read the official statement from SCCPSS below:
The District is aware of the rumor circulating on social media and have taken precautions at each of our high schools that have IHS or JHS initials as the rumors flying have seemed to refer to either IHS or JHS and some have named those different schools. The message below was sent as an email to families at those schools last night and was followed up by a phone call from the principal this morning.
SCHOOL SAFETY MESSAGE
This is a precautionary safety message from your school. The SCCPSS Campus Police Department and other local Police Departments have become aware of a social media post that makes a threatening message toward our school. The matter is being fully investigated this evening and officers are working to identify the individual who generated the message. While we are not able to verify the credibility of the threat at this time, you will see a heightened security presence at school and student movement will be restricted throughout the day on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. These steps are being taken in an abundance of caution and in support of student and staff safety. School remains on our regular operational schedule. As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We thank you for your support and understanding.