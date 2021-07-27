SCCPSS imposes mask mandate for upcoming school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) will be requiring all students and staff to wear masks in this upcoming school year.

Masks will not be required for outside athletics, SCCPSS said. The school system made the announcement at a press conference Tuesday morning.

The city of Savannah reinstated its mask mandate Monday, and Mayor Van Johnson called on the school system to follow suit.

Gov. Brian Kemp in May signed an executive order restricting school districts across the state from mandating masks. However, the governor’s office clarified that the order prohibits schools from using the state of emergency declaration to require masks in schools.

The latest guidance on COVID-19 prevention in schools from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention promotes vaccination for those who are eligible, mask-wearing indoors by individuals 2 and older who are not fully vaccinated and maintaining social distance of at least 3 feet.

At this time, the vaccine is available to children ages 12 and older. Safety and efficacy testing is underway in those younger than 12.

