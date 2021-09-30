SCCPSS hosts groundbreaking to commemorate the building of a new multi-school campus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A groundbreaking took place today to recognize the building of a new SCCPSS K-12 multi-school campus. It will be the first of its kind in Chatham County.

“It is historical, we have never in our city or perhaps in our region with school districts our size built a building that will house three different schools,” says SCCPSS Superintendent, Dr. Ann Levett.

The long-awaited groundbreaking was delayed due to COVID-19. Now, the district is ready to make this project a reality.

“COVID delayed our groundbreaking but COVID didn’t delay the work,” says Dr. Levett.

Construction on the building has already been underway. Once it is completed it will house Gould Elementary School, Mercer Middle School and Groves High School – all on one campus.

“We will be able to house in this complex 2,400 students and of course that’s between the three schools. This complex will also have 400,000 square feet,” says Dr. Levett, “so it will have the two gymnasiums, the huge central kitchen that will be there to provide meals for that 2,400 students and we’ll also have some areas that are specifically for the elementary school, specifically for the middle school and then, of course, specifically for the high school.”

This new facility won’t be costly for Chatham County residents.

“Homebuyers like me are not having to bare the cost of this construction, it is coming from our sales tax,” says Dr. Levett.

Still, Dr. Levett says the people who will benefit most from this new campus, are the students.

“When you have an opportunity to really review the design and all of the bells and whistles that will be available to our students,” says Dr. Levett, “they seem like bells and whistles right now, but they are really essential for our students to learn and be prepared for the 21st century.”

Construction will be complete in 2023 and the campus will be ready to welcome students in August for the 2023 – 2024 school-year.