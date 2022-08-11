SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Recruitment remains a top priority for the Savannah Chatham County Public School District (SCCPSS), which currently has openings for 80 bus drivers, 40 custodial workers, and nearly 35 teacher vacancies.

“Recruitment is still a priority, we have 350 new teachers already hired. Generally we run about 350 to about 400 a year. We still have needs for bus drivers and we are continuing that aggressive campaign,” said Dr. Ann Levett, Superintendent of SCCPSS.

A combined 182 students and staff tested positive for COVID-19 in just the first three days of the school year.

According to the district, they’re still taking the virus seriously and will continue to monitor the stats weekly.

“We are still aware that COVID is very active. We are continuing to track our COVID cases and we will continue to review the changes in CDC and Georgia Department of Public Health guidance,” explained Levett.

Several residents expressed concern with the school board approving a new two-year contract for Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett.

She now earns nearly $300,000 per year through the 2023-2024 school year.

They say that’s too much given the district’s lack-luster test scores.

“You know the data shows that for something like math, particularly for the last 5 years, while you Dr. Levett have been superintendent, proficiency scores have gotten worse. They show, unbelievably, that 7-9 out of 10 children do not reach proficiency for reading or for math,” Dr. Barry Krakow, SCCPSS Parent.

Dr. Levett received a satisfactory evaluation from fellow board members which prompted the offer for her contract to be extended.