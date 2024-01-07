SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System hosted their Character Counts Community Celebration Saturday morning, highlighting the six pillars of character.

For over 15 years, Character Counts has focused on trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, caring and citizenship. News 3 spoke with director of student affairs about the annual event and its importance.

“We are just so excited to bring out our students, bring out our facility, and staff,” Quentina Miller- Fields said. “You look around the room, go out and visit outside, lots of community partners here and that’s what it’s all about.”

Tharros Place, the Mediation Center, Chatham County Fire Department, the Savannah Police Department and several other organizations were a part of the collaborative event, informing students about how they can be positive role models in the community.

“For one, everything we do in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is all about collaboration,” Miller-Fields said. “We do our best work when we collaborate with our community partners.”

News 3 asked Amya Grant, a student, what she learned from this event.

“We learned the importance of bringing the community together,” Grant said. “There was a lot of little people and I feel like they need to be exposed to positive things…”

Miller-Fields told us having an event like this one allows the school system to stick to their motto.

“One of the mottos we’ve adopted in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School Systems is ‘together we can’,” she said. “That’s what it’s all about. Coming together as partners because we can make a difference in the lives of our students, the lives of our families, and make an impact on our community.”