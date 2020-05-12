SCCPSS ends food deliveries, Savannah city leaders prep for summer meals

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The school year is almost over, and Savannah Chatham County Schools made their last meal deliveries on Tuesday for students.

The SCCPSS Nutrition Director, Onetha Bonaparte, said the district has distributed nearly 800,000 meals since the delivery program began in March. School nutritionists, along with Board of Education Campus Police and staff with the Department of Transportation, would ride to 400 different bus stops across the county, to greet every parent and child with a bag full of food.

“We feed students! We feed them with knowledge. We feed them with meals. This is what we do in the district,” said Bonaparte.

Bonaparte told News 3 she is proud of what her district has accomplished. She said it has been a challenge coordinating meals to last families throughout the week while ensuring that her own staff also stays healthy. She said there are around 200 people who work at the schools to make these meals, many of whom are older.

Now that school is almost out for the summer, another program is stepping-in to keep kids healthy and fed.

“There are so many families struggling right now because of so many businesses that have had to close, and so we are so excited to be able to feed families that are in need, and a lot of our facilities and programs exist in low-income areas and neighborhoods, and so I really think it is vital to continue to do this, especially during these trying times,” said Kelly Ledbetter.

Ledbetter is the Director of the City of Savannah’s Recreation and Leisure Services Department. The dept. will give out meals at community centers and playgrounds starting in mid-June. Until then, the city is working with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia on emergency food distributions and grab & go meals for children.

