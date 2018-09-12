Local News

SCCPSS cancels Friday classes, after-school events on Thursday

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 06:01 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 07:20 PM EDT

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has canceled classes Friday due to potential weather impacts from Hurricane Florence.

According to school officials, Thursday, Sept. 13 will remain a regular school day, but all after-school activities and sports will be canceled.

The YMCA PrymeTyme program will operate Thursday until 6:00 p.m.

An update on school operations after the storm will be provided to parents and students no later than Sunday afternoon.

