SCCPSS cancels Friday classes, after-school events on Thursday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has canceled classes Friday due to potential weather impacts from Hurricane Florence.

According to school officials, Thursday, Sept. 13 will remain a regular school day, but all after-school activities and sports will be canceled.

The YMCA PrymeTyme program will operate Thursday until 6:00 p.m.

An update on school operations after the storm will be provided to parents and students no later than Sunday afternoon.