SCCPSS cancels Friday classes, after-school events on Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has canceled classes Friday due to potential weather impacts from Hurricane Florence.
According to school officials, Thursday, Sept. 13 will remain a regular school day, but all after-school activities and sports will be canceled.
The YMCA PrymeTyme program will operate Thursday until 6:00 p.m.
An update on school operations after the storm will be provided to parents and students no later than Sunday afternoon.
More News
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- US energy chief: sanctions possible on new Russia pipeline
- Volunteers pack food boxes; Some may go to hurricane victims
- The Latest: Gutierrez says Trump 'dead wrong' on death toll
- Trump falsely says Democrats inflated Puerto Rico death toll