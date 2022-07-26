SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Students in Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools will return to the classroom next Wednesday. For district officials and many parents, safety is top of mind following the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Chief Terry Enoch says safety inside the classroom is a top priority for campus police. Following the Uvalde shooting, Enoch said he’s been taking a closer look at his department to make sure they can quickly and effectively respond in the event of a school shooting.

“That was a sad experience,” Enoch said. “One of the things that we’re putting a focus on is a single officer response. You’re not waiting for backup. You’re responding to an active shooting event, that officer is training to go in immediately and neutralize that threat.”

“We’re looking at vulnerabilities that we have and we’re trying to bridge those gaps to make sure there’s seamless communication, that our response time is immediate,” the chief continued.

Enoch said campus police is coordinating with local law enforcement departments on active shooter training. Teachers and staff will also undergo Civilian Response to Active Shooter Training (CRASE) to prepare for what they should do if faced with an active shooter.

“We’re focusing on prevention to make sure that we keep our doors closed, that we’re doing everything we can to make sure that our kids are safe,” Enoch said.

Daily social media monitoring also alerts campus police of any threats made to schools online. While officers work to keep school a safe learning environment, Enoch said families can also help them in that mission.

“While you’re at home, talk about safety,” he said. “If kids have concerns, share those concerns so that we can do some early intervention and make sure that the situation that they’re concerned about has been dealt with and we’ve addressed it to the point that it’s no longer a threat.”

If you see suspicious or concerning activity on school property, you can call the district’s See Something, Say Something hotline at 912-234-2020. You can also submit a tip through Sandy Hook Promise at 1-844-5-SayNow.