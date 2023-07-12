SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- The Savannah Chatham County Public School System Board of Education had its third and final vote on the tax increase Wednesday. After a final vote, property taxes will be going up as the SCCPSS adopts the millage rate.

The board adopted a 17.6 mill rate in a 5-3 vote. This is technically the same rate as the previous year, but the board concluded to not approve the rollback rates. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate would have been no more than 16.028 mills.

With property values increasing, that means a 10 percent increase in property taxes – which is an increase of around $157 a year for a home valued at $250,000 (annually). The proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a reasonable market value of $250,000 is approximately $160.30 (annually).