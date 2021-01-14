SCCPSS board members meet for first time in new year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools (SCCPSS) board members met Wednesday to discuss the return of all students to virtual learning, among other agenda items.

New members joined in on the meeting, which started with a report from Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ann Levett. She says virtual learning is necessary since three of three COVID-19 indicators the school utilizes are high.

“We are keeping abreast of the numbers, not of an indication of our preference one way or another, but a way of making sure you know we are paying attention to the science,” said Dr. Levett.

Teachers and staff are still working in the building, though Levett says 86 people contracted the virus last week.

“I would say that our staff not only in our schools but also in our departments were able to come back in and learn what the expectations are in terms of social distancing cleanliness and doing their part,” she said.

Levett also touted the success of the district’s At-Work Instructional Support Centers where 451 staff members are taking care of 610 children of teachers and staff.

At the meeting, board members unanimously approved more than $906,000 of CARES Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funding. Most of that funding will go towards services related to iReady, an instructional program for students.