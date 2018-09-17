SCCPSS announces Florence makeup day

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Savannah's public schools are set to makeup time lost as a result of the potential impacts anticipated with Hurricane Florence.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) canceled school on Friday, Sept. 14.

They have now scheduled Monday, Oct. 8 as a regular school day. It was marked as a designated makeup day on the 2018-19 school year calendar, according to SCCPSS.

Students should report to school at their designated bell time on the makeup day.

SCCPSS says the official calendar modification will take place during the Oct. 3 Board of Education meeting.