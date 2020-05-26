SCAD’s virtual commencement to feature Alicia Keys, Rachel Brosnahan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) on Tuesday announced commencement for the Class of 2020 will be held online and feature Alicia Keys and Rachel Brosnahan.

Due to the threat of COVID-19, SCAD transitioned spring quarter classes online in Hong Kong, followed in March by the Savannah, Atlanta and Lacoste campuses. At the same time, in-person graduation ceremonies were canceled.

Instead, the university will honor the more than 3,000 SCAD graduates in a live event at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, streamed on YouTube and scad.edu/commencement. A pre-show will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Graduates also have access to a “custom-built commencement page” where they can view a personalized graduation video and comment live during the ceremonies.

“After a virtual spring quarter, the live-streaming event unites SCAD graduates around the globe with pomp and circumstance in celebration of their milestone achievement before they make their mark on the world,” a press release from SCAD reads.

The digital commencement will feature special performances, guest appearances and virtual drop-ins on graduates celebrating at home.

Brosnahan, who earned an Emmy Award and two consecutive Golden Globesstar for her lead role in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” series, will emcee the event. Singer-songwriter Keys will deliver the commencement address.

“In a season of great uncertainty, I am certain of one truth above all: None of us at SCAD shall ever forget the spring of 2020,” said SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace. “Earning a SCAD degree is a supremely difficult achievement, requiring an intense and sustained degree of study and focus, and our students have accomplished that feat during the greatest social change in a generation. That is not merely remarkable. It is heroic.”

Wallace will present Michael Gough, vice president of product design at Uber, an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters.

“Gough has mentored SCAD students engaged in professional partnerships through SCADpro, the university’s creative consultancy and prototype generator,” says a statement from the university.

Take a look below at this year’s “outstanding graduates.”

Savannah

Valedictorian: Mercedes Khumnark of Las Vegas, Nevada, B.F.A. interactive design and game development

Salutatorian: Corbin Bumeter of Belmont, North Carolina, B.F.A. sound design

Excelsus Laureate: Zara D’Souza of Bangalore, India, M.A. design management

Atlanta

Valedictorian: Jessica Ma of Macau, B.F.A. interior design

Salutatorian: Debbie Onyibe of Lagos, Negeria, B.F.A. advertising

Excelsus Laureate: Mahalia Latortue of West Hempstead, New York, M.F.A. film and television

Hong Kong